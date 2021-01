The Islanders waived Komarov on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This news doesn't come as a surpsise, as it's already been reported that Komarov won't be a full-time player for the Islanders in 2020-21, so he could be headed to New York's taxi squad assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 33-year-old winger totaled just 14 points in 48 games last campaign.