Islanders' Leo Komarov: One goal in last 16 games
Komarov only has one goal and two assists in his last 16 games.
While it's certainly true that Komarov wasn't signed to be a goal scorer, the Islanders still had to expect more than six goals this season, especially when you consider they are paying him $12 million over four years. Then again, maybe they shouldn't have as Komarov only scored seven goals in 74 games for Toronto last season. The good news is that Komarov has excelled as a forechecker and penalty killer, not to mention he also has a rating of plus-14. Komarov is a defensive forward who offers very little to fantasy owners.
