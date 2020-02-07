Komarov has one goal, nine assists, with a rating of plus-9 in 33 games this season.

These are probably not the numbers the Islanders had in mind when they signed him to a four-year $12 million contract before the 2018-19 season. Komarov is at his best when he is being a pest and getting under the other team's skin, but still, the Islanders will need and expect more offense than just 10 points in 33 games.