Komarov posted a goal, an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

The game was well out of hand before Komarov got in on the action, as he assisted Noah Dobson's goal -- the team's sixth -- and scored the team's eighth goal of the game. That was Komarov's first marker of the year, and he's been solid offensively lately with five points and a plus-6 rating over the past nine contests.