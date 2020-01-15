Islanders' Leo Komarov: Pair of points in win
Komarov posted a goal, an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.
The game was well out of hand before Komarov got in on the action, as he assisted Noah Dobson's goal -- the team's sixth -- and scored the team's eighth goal of the game. That was Komarov's first marker of the year, and he's been solid offensively lately with five points and a plus-6 rating over the past nine contests.
