Islanders' Leo Komarov: Picks up assist in win
Komarov notched his 12th assist of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Since the beginning of January, Komarov has a total of four points. The rugged forward's style of play, while effective on the ice, does not lend itself to fantasy, so the former Maple Leaf and current Islander should not be owned outside of deeper leagues.
More News
