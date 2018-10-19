Islanders' Leo Komarov: Registers two points in win
Komarov picked up a goal and an assist at even strength in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.
Komarov entered the game with just one assist over the first five, so it was nice to see the third-line forward emerge from his slumber. Still, the Russian is only averaging 12:35 of ice time, which isn't nearly enough for us to be confident that he'll produce consistently aside from hits.
More News
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Destined for Long Island•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Knee reinjury revealed•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Absent from Game 7 lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Could return for Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Deems himself ready for Game 5•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...