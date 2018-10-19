Komarov picked up a goal and an assist at even strength in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.

Komarov entered the game with just one assist over the first five, so it was nice to see the third-line forward emerge from his slumber. Still, the Russian is only averaging 12:35 of ice time, which isn't nearly enough for us to be confident that he'll produce consistently aside from hits.

