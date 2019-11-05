Komarov (illness) has begun skating, but is still a week away from returning to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

General manager Lou Lamoriello also revealed that Komarov was dealing with a neck injury in addition to his illness. The news effectively rules the Russian out for the next three games and puts the Nov. 13 clash with Toronto as a potential return date. Once cleared to play, Komarov figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but could challenge for more minutes once he gets back up to game speed. Otto Koivula figures to be sent back to the minors in order to create space on the roster for Komarov to be activated off injured reserve.