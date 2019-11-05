Islanders' Leo Komarov: Resumes skating
Komarov (illness) has begun skating, but is still a week away from returning to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
General manager Lou Lamoriello also revealed that Komarov was dealing with a neck injury in addition to his illness. The news effectively rules the Russian out for the next three games and puts the Nov. 13 clash with Toronto as a potential return date. Once cleared to play, Komarov figures to slot into a bottom-six role, but could challenge for more minutes once he gets back up to game speed. Otto Koivula figures to be sent back to the minors in order to create space on the roster for Komarov to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.