Islanders' Leo Komarov: Scoreless in last seven games
Komarov hasn't scored and only has seven SOG in his last seven games for the Islanders.
While those numbers aren't pretty, Komarov also wasn't brought on board to light the lamp on any kind of consistent basis. Komarov was signed by the Islanders to be a defensive forward, which his rating of plus-11 will attest to, and to improve a penalty kill unit that was abysmal last season. Still, coach Barry Trotz has mentioned that he hasn't been pleased with the offensive production of the third-line of late and that changes could be forthcoming should that continue.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...