Komarov hasn't scored and only has seven SOG in his last seven games for the Islanders.

While those numbers aren't pretty, Komarov also wasn't brought on board to light the lamp on any kind of consistent basis. Komarov was signed by the Islanders to be a defensive forward, which his rating of plus-11 will attest to, and to improve a penalty kill unit that was abysmal last season. Still, coach Barry Trotz has mentioned that he hasn't been pleased with the offensive production of the third-line of late and that changes could be forthcoming should that continue.