Komarov (illness) skated Monday but didn't practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov has missed the past six games and wouldn't seem likely to play Tuesday versus Ottawa. While skating with the team is a positive step, Komarov will need to notch at least one full practice before being inserted into the lineup. On the season Komarov has three points, all assists in seven games to go along with a plus-2 rating.