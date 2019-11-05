Islanders' Leo Komarov: Skating with team
Komarov (illness) skated Monday but didn't practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov has missed the past six games and wouldn't seem likely to play Tuesday versus Ottawa. While skating with the team is a positive step, Komarov will need to notch at least one full practice before being inserted into the lineup. On the season Komarov has three points, all assists in seven games to go along with a plus-2 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.