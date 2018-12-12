Komarov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the visiting Golden Knights, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Komarov was busy Monday, committing two blocked shots and five hits in a shootout road loss to the Penguins. The Islanders are not guaranteed to have Jordan Eberle and Cal Clutterbuck in the lineup due to undisclosed issues of their own, so the team could go with a seventh defenseman if Komarov doesn't show up for warmups, assuming another forward isn't called up from AHL Bridgeport ahead of time.