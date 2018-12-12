Islanders' Leo Komarov: Status coming down to wire
Komarov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the visiting Golden Knights, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Komarov was busy Monday, committing two blocked shots and five hits in a shootout road loss to the Penguins. The Islanders are not guaranteed to have Jordan Eberle and Cal Clutterbuck in the lineup due to undisclosed issues of their own, so the team could go with a seventh defenseman if Komarov doesn't show up for warmups, assuming another forward isn't called up from AHL Bridgeport ahead of time.
More News
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Does a bit of everything Thursday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Registers two points in win•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Destined for Long Island•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Knee reinjury revealed•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Absent from Game 7 lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...