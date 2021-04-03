Komarov will continue play on the top line for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov doesn't have anywhere near the skills to be a top-line forward but what he does possess is the ability and willingness to get to the front of the net. The biggest thing the Islanders have missed since Anders Lee (ACL) went down for the season was his big body in front of the opposing goaltender. Komarov doesn't have that kind of size, but he is still an agitator that can cause problems in the crease. Komarov only has four assists in 20 games this season, and his stay on the top line will likely be for only as long as it takes general manager Lou Lamoriello to acquire a player before the April 12 deadline.