Despite being waived Tuesday, Komarov is on the Islanders' 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Rangers.

Komarov was likely waived so he can be moved freely between the NHL roster and taxi squad for the foreseeable future, but he's on track to skate on the Islanders' fourth line during Thursday's contest. The veteran winger picked up 14 points in 48 games last campaign.