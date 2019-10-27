Islanders' Leo Komarov: Still day-to-day
General manager Lou Lamoriello said Sunday that Komarov (illness) is still day-to-day and won't play in Sunday's game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov was originally slated to be doubtful for the contest, so this news isn't quite surprising. Despite the day-to-day tag, the veteran resides on the injured reserve list currently, so he'll need to be activated before a possible return. With the Russian out, the team is dealing with a slew of injuries to their forward group, which means Michael Dal Colle, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ross Johnston are slated to enter the lineup.
