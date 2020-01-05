Islanders' Leo Komarov: Still hasn't scored
Komarov has yet to light the lamp this season and only has six assists in 21 games.
This is pretty disappointing after Komarov had six tallies and 20 helpers last year. Komarov has missed time due to injury and also has been a healthy scratch at points this campaign. Currently, Komarov has been moved down to the fourth-line for the Islanders as he has replaced Cal Clutterbuck (wrist) who is on IR. Komarov is quickly proving to not be the best of signings by the Islanders and still has two years and $6 million left on his contract after this season.
