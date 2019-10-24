Islanders' Leo Komarov: Still sidelined
Komarov (illness) is expected to resume skating soon, but won't play Thursday against the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Since he still hasn't resumed skating, it's safe to assume Komarov won't be available for Friday's game against the Senators. However, he might be back in time for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia. The Islanders are expected to place the veteran forward on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for the return of Casey Cizikas (lower body).
