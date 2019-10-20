Komarov didn't practice Sunday as he is still not feeling well, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Komarov missed the Islanders 3-2 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets due to the illness and has yet to return to the team. The Islanders can afford to play it safe with Komarov and make sure he doesn't spread his illness to anyone else on the team as they don't play again until Thursday versus Arizona.