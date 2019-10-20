Islanders' Leo Komarov: Still under the weather
Komarov didn't practice Sunday as he is still not feeling well, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Komarov missed the Islanders 3-2 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets due to the illness and has yet to return to the team. The Islanders can afford to play it safe with Komarov and make sure he doesn't spread his illness to anyone else on the team as they don't play again until Thursday versus Arizona.
More News
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Another helper Sunday•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Credited with assist•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: Coming up big when it matters most•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: No goals in past 32 games•
-
Islanders' Leo Komarov: No goals in 17 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.