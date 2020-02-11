Islanders' Leo Komarov: Tallies GWG in road victory
Komarov scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Komarov scored in the opening minute of the second period to give the Islanders a 4-1 lead and that goal proved to be the game-winner. It was only the second tally of the year for the 33-year-old, who is shooting a career-low 2.9 percent. There's nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.
