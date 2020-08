Komarov scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3. He also doled out three hits.

WIth the score tied 1-1 late in the second period, Komarov swept a backhander past Carter Hart with just 5.1 seconds remaining on the clock. It proved to be the game-winner as the Islanders claimed a 2-1 series lead. It was the first goal of the playoffs for the 33-year-old Komarov, who hadn't found the net in his previous 15 games.