Komarov is expected to flank Josh Bailey on the third line Monday against the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Since returning from a neck injury Nov. 12, Komarov has been a healthy scratch more often than not. The 32-year-old will add a physical presence to the bottom six, as he's surpassed 200 hits in each of the last five seasons.

