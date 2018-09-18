Islanders' Leo Komarov: Will suit up Tuesday
Komarov (knee) will be in action for Tuesday's preseason clash with Philadelphia.
Komarov finished the 2017-18 campaign while dealing with this knee issue, but appears to be healthy and ready for the upcoming season. The winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role -- although he will need to stave off challenges from Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl for regular ice time.
More News
