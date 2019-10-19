Play

Komarov won't play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets due to an illness, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This is probably the reason that the Islanders recalled Cole Bardreau from the AHL on Saturday. Once the game is completed Saturday the Islanders don't play again until Thursday versus Arizona. It is likely that Komarov will be recovered from his illness by this time and should resume his role on the third-line.

