Komarov is yet to score a goal this season.

The Islanders have used Komarov as a human pinball this season. Sometimes he plays on the top line as sort of a bulldozer to clear room for Mathew Barzal, but that's hard to justify when a better player would either have to be scratched or play on a line with less talent. Perhaps he could be better used on the fourth line as a banger when either Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) or Casey Cizikas is out of the lineup. His more natural spot on the third line seems to make the most sense, but that also means a more talented player gets scratched. Komarov has also been a healthy scratch for more than a few games this season. With only five assists in 27 games, sitting Komarov would be justified, but coach Barry Trotz seems to always find a reason to get him back in the lineup.