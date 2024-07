Foudy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Foudy is a veteran of 102 NHL games over the last five seasons, but he has just seven goals and 15 assists to his name. He split time between the Blue Jackets and Predators last season. Foudy offers modest physicality that will likely help his cause, but he's not a lock to make the Islanders' Opening Night roster.