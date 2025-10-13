Foudy scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Belleville on Sunday.

Foudy was waived in September, and he's unlikely to see much time at the NHL level this year. He got into two games with the Islanders last season but failed to record a point. At the AHL level, he did alright with 20 goals and 45 points in 70 regular-season contests, but he also had a minus-31 rating, which suggests his defensive work isn't at an acceptable level for a long-term stint with the big club.