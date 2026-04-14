Foudy was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Foudy hasn't gotten into an NHL game this season, featuring exclusively in the minors where he has racked up 46 points in 58 games for AHL Bridgeport. Fantasy managers can expect the 26-year-old center to get into Tuesday's matchup with the Hurricanes. Selected 18th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Foudy's brief cameo could open the door for him to secure a roster spot heading into the 2026-27 campaign.