Foudy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Sunday.

Foudy spent most of the 2024-25 season at AHL Bridgeport, where he had 20 goals and 25 assists in 70 games. He appeared in two games at the NHL level with the Islanders, but averaged just 7:27 of ice time over the two. The 25-year-old will likely battle for a roster spot in training camp but will likely spend most of the season in the AHL again.