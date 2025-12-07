Foudy scored two goals in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Foudy missed about a month of action earlier in the season but has earned three points over four games since returning. In total, he has three goals and three assists over 10 appearances. The missed time could make it tough for him to match his breakout performance of 20 goals and 45 points in 70 regular-season contests a year ago. It's unclear if he'll be in contention for a call-up to the Islanders -- at 25 years old, he's aged out of prospect status and may just be a minor-league veteran.