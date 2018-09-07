Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: Dealing with shoulder issue
Soderstrom -- who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year -- may not be ready in time for Isles' training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Assistant general manager Chris Lamoriello classified Soderstrom as day-to-day, which means the netminder may still be able to participate in the tailend of camp. With Thomas Greiss and Robin Lehner already set to battle it out for the starting job, Soderstrom's 2018-19 season will likely be spent with AHL Bridgeport.
