Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: Expected to play in North America

Soderstrom is expected to make his professional debut with Bridgeport of the AHL next season, Newsday reports.

The Islanders are expected to dip into the free agent pool this offseason for help at goaltender. Currently, only Thomas Greiss and Chris Gibson are under contract, but neither one is the answer at goaltender for the team. Soderstrom may start the season in Bridgeport, but could make his way to the Islanders depending upon who the team picks up to play between the pipes during free agency. He's not the Islanders top prospect in net, but with Ilya Sorokin signed to play in the KHL for two more seasons, he is the prospect with the best chance of playing in the NHL next season.