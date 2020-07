Soderstrom signed a one-year deal with Finnish club Assat on Friday, Finnish outlet Satakunnan Kansa reports.

Soderstrom spent the 2019-20 campaign playing for ECHL Worcester but was unable to secure a bump to the AHL. With the Railers, the netminder went 1-3-0 with a 4.49 GAA in just four outings. At this point, it's hard to see a path to the NHL for the 2014 fourth-round pick.