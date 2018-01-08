Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: Injures shoulder
Soderstrom has undergone shoulder surgery, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The first report was that the surgery would end his season but it now looks like Soderstrom will be able to return to HV71 sooner rather than later. He never had a chance to unseat Jaroslav Halak or Thomas Greiss this year but next season could be different as both Halak and Greiss have played poorly and the Isles will likely look for an upgrade. Halak is also in the final year of his contract and unlikely to return to the Isles. Soderstrom could compete for at least the backup role should he completely recover from the surgery and continue to impress the organization.
