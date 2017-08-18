Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: On loan to Swedish club

Soderstrom was loaned to HV 71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League on Friday.

Soderstrom signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Islanders this past May, so it may come as a surprise that he's staying in his native country after dominating the foreign circuit to the tune of an 18-4-0 record, 1.34 GAA and .943 save percentage in 2016-17. However, the tall backstop -- listed at 6-foot-4 -- is very much a green prospect at this juncture, and so it makes a lot of sense that he polishes his game in a comfortable environment in a year that he'd otherwise have next to no chance of unseating Thomas Greiss or Jaroslav Halak in the NHL.