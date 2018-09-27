Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: Return date unknown
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said Soderstrom (shoulder) is currently in Sweden working with a medical trainer, adding that there's no timeline for the goalie's return to the NHL club, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Soderstrom hasn't skated in months, according to the Islanders big boss, which is a highly discouraging development for the team's 2014 fourth-round (95th overall) draft pick. Now 22 years old, Soderstrom posted an 8-6-0 record, 2.79 GAA and .894 save percentage over 14 games for HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18, and that followed his banner campaign (18-4-0 with a 1.34 GAA and .943 save percentage) between 22 games for Jonkoping in the previous year.
