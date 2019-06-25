Islanders' Linus Soderstrom: Taking part in prospect camp

Soderstrom (shoulder) was in attendance for the Islanders' prospect camp Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Soderstrom -- who missed the entire 2018-19 campaign due to a shoulder injury -- will likely spend the year with AHL Bridgeport, where he will have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 job with the Sound Tigers. Drafted by New York in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old has yet to get a taste of North American hockey, but could be a solid future prospect if he continues to develop.