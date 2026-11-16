Stanley (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Stanley was injured versus the Ducks on Saturday, logging just 9:25 of ice time before being forced out of the game. The 28-year-old blueliner has yet to find the back of the net this season and is currently mired in a nine-game pointless streak. If Stanley can't play against Columbus, Scott Mayfield would be the most likely candidate to step into the lineup, though Matt Kessel could also be in contention.