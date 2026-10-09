Stanley recorded two assists, two hits, three blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stanley was left unsigned late into the preseason before inking a one-year deal with the Islanders. That signing looks to be beneficial for the team, who will be without Alexander Romanov for 6-8 months following a torn ACL that required surgery. Stanley slotted into Romanov's usual top-pairing slot alongside Matthew Schaefer for Thursday's contest. Through four games, Stanley has four assists, two shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating. He had a career-high 26 points in 76 regular-season outings between Winnipeg and Buffalo last year, and if he continues to be a top-pairing option, he could get back in that neighborhood this year.