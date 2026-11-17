Stanley (lower body) isn't expected to play against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Tyler Millen of the Islanders' official site.

Stanley didn't participate in Monday's practice and missed Tuesday's morning skate. He is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday's 6-2 win over Anaheim. Stanley has five assists, 11 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 29 hits and 34 PIM in 19 appearances this season. Matt Kessel is projected to replace Stanley in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jackets.