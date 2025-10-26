Romano scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 loss to Barrie on Saturday.

Romano was in on every goal for Kitchener, but it wasn't enough. The 18-year-old Islanders prospect has four goals and five assists over 11 OHL outings this season. His offense spiked from 22 points in 56 games in 2023-24 to 25 goals and 51 points in 67 outings last season, which was enough for him to 74th overall in 2025. He's a speedy skater, and while the offense isn't anywhere near that of a top prospect, his two-way game is strong, giving him third-line potential as an NHLer eventually.