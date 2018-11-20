Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Could be headed back to the bench
Sbisa will likely be a healthy scratch versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Sbisa has only played five games this season, but two of those five came in the Islanders last three games. Sbisa had replaced Adam Pelech who struggled in a recent loss by the Islanders. Pelech, however, was skating with Johnny Boychuk during practice on Monday, and that's a sign that he will return to the lineup while Sbisa goes back to the press box.
