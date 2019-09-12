Sbisa -- who started training camp in 2018 on a PTO -- is once again joining the Islanders on a professional tryout agreement, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sbisa was able to quickly earn a contract from New York last season, but played in a mere nine games in which he tallied one assist, five shots and 17 hits. If the blueliner is able to secure a permanent deal from the club, he will likely see similar usage as the seventh or eighth defenseman. Youngster Noah Dobson and Devon Toews will no doubt be gunning for Sbisa's roster spot during camp.