Sbisa (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Sbisa missed Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently no longer dealing with that issue ahead of Wednesday's contest. The 28-year-old blueliner has been a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.