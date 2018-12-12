Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Healthy scratch against Vegas
Sbisa (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Sbisa missed Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently no longer dealing with that issue ahead of Wednesday's contest. The 28-year-old blueliner has been a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...