Sbisa hasn't played since Jan. 12, a span of 29 games.

Sbisa knew when he signed with the Islanders that he would act as the emergency defenseman for the Islanders, but even he had to think he would play in more than just nine games this season. That number may not grow any higher as the emergence of Devon Toews has meant that the Islanders will sit a defender higher on the depth chart than Sbisa for each game. Sbisa will be a free agent after the season and will likely be looking to hook up with a team that can offer more playing time next season.