Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Healthy scratch for past 29 games
Sbisa hasn't played since Jan. 12, a span of 29 games.
Sbisa knew when he signed with the Islanders that he would act as the emergency defenseman for the Islanders, but even he had to think he would play in more than just nine games this season. That number may not grow any higher as the emergence of Devon Toews has meant that the Islanders will sit a defender higher on the depth chart than Sbisa for each game. Sbisa will be a free agent after the season and will likely be looking to hook up with a team that can offer more playing time next season.
More News
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Only nine games played this season•
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Played once in last 14 games•
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Healthy scratch against Vegas•
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Sits out of practice•
-
Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Could be headed back to bench•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...