Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Healthy scratch more often than not
Sbisa has been a healthy scratch in four of the Islanders last five games.
Sbisa was signed to take over the Dennis Seidenberg role. That role is as a veteran defender who will only play when there is an injury or if one of the top six defensemen needs a rest or isn't playing well. Sbisa has an assist and is a minus-1 in three games this season and has limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.