Sbisa has been a healthy scratch in four of the Islanders last five games.

Sbisa was signed to take over the Dennis Seidenberg role. That role is as a veteran defender who will only play when there is an injury or if one of the top six defensemen needs a rest or isn't playing well. Sbisa has an assist and is a minus-1 in three games this season and has limited fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories