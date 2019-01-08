Sbisa will once again be a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This should not come as any sort of surprise as Sbisa has only played in eight games this season. What may come as a little bit of a surprise is that Sbisa's playing time has not increased due to the injury to Thomas Hickey. Even with Hickey out of the lineup for what will be a ninth straight game Tuesday, Sbisa is still riding the pine as the Isles have elected to keep rookie Devon Toews on the roster and playing on a regular basis. Sbisa is just a break in case of emergency defenseman.