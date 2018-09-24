Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Lands one-year contract
Sbisa signed a one-year deal with the Islanders on Monday.
Sbisa accepted a training camp invite from the Isles and was able to parlay that into a one-year contract. The 2008 first-round pick will likely slot in as the seventh defenseman to start the year, but should compete for regular minutes throughout the year with Adam Pelech and Scott Mayfield. Although he was limited to just 30 games with the Golden Knights last year, the 28-year-old still managed 14 points and offers decent mid-range fantasy value given his offensive upside.
