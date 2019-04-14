Sbisa finished the regular season for the Islanders with one point, an assist, and a rating of zero in nine games.

Sbisa won't participate in the playoffs for the Isles unless the team were to suffer multiple injuries. Sbisa has been the emergency defender for the Isles all season and nothing has changed now that the Isles have made the playoffs. Sbisa has likely played his last game for the Islanders and will be looking to hook up with a new organization during the summer.