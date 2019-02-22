Sbisa hasn't played in a game since Jan. 12 and has only played in nine games this season.

Sbisa was signed to be the Isles seventh defender this season. He was never expected to play that much, but as a veteran, would be someone the Isles felt comfortable inserting into the lineup from time to time or when an injury occurs. The problem is that with the relative good health of the defense this season and the emergence of rookie Devon Toews, there just hasn't been much of a need to see Sbisa in a game. It's fair to wonder if Sbisa will be released after the trade deadline Monday if the Islanders don't make any moves involving their defense and they are ready to activate Thomas Hickey (upper body) from long-term IR.