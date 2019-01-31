Sbisa has only played one of the last 14 games for the Islanders.

Sbisa was signed prior to the season as insurance in case of injury to one of the starting defenders for the Islanders. The emergence of Devon Toews however has pushed Sbisa even further down the depth chart. Once Thomas Hickey (upper body) returns from IR, it might take a string of injuries for Sbisa to get back into the lineup.

