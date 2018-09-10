Sbisa agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Sbisa -- who spent last season with the Golden Knights -- tallied just 14 points in 30 contests while averaging 19:31 of ice time. The blueliner did manage to add another four helpers in 12 postseason contests on the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The 28-year-old will likely be competing for a roster spot with fellow PTO signee Dennis Seidenberg.