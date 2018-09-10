Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Secures tryout
Sbisa agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Sbisa -- who spent last season with the Golden Knights -- tallied just 14 points in 30 contests while averaging 19:31 of ice time. The blueliner did manage to add another four helpers in 12 postseason contests on the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The 28-year-old will likely be competing for a roster spot with fellow PTO signee Dennis Seidenberg.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...