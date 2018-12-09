Islanders' Luca Sbisa: Sits out of practice
Sbisa (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday and is considered day-to-day.
It's unclear what's bothering Sbisa, but he has a short timeline to shake the injury and be ready for Monday's game versus the Penguins. If he's unable to play, it won't change the team's dynamic since he's been a healthy scratch more often than not this year. Expect either Adam Pelech of Dennis Seidenberg to fill in.
